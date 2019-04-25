Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tiger Shroff on Dancing with Alia Bhatt in SOTY 2: She is Better Than Me in This One

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 will release on May 10.

IANS

Updated:April 25, 2019, 8:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tiger Shroff on Dancing with Alia Bhatt in SOTY 2: She is Better Than Me in This One
Image: Instagram/Tiger Shroff
Loading...
Actor Tiger Shroff has teamed up with actress Alia Bhatt for a song for his upcoming film Student of the Year 2. He says he had a great time working with the "big star".

"We had so much fun shooting the song. Personally, I have never done a dance number like that. Working with Alia was an amazing experience. Though she is such a big star, she was open and cooperative on set while shooting the song," Tiger told the media in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"She is better than me in this one," added Tiger, who is known for his dancing skills.

Tiger was present along with the film's director Punit Malhotra and his co-actors Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday for the launch of the song Mumbai dilli di kudiyaan.

Choreographed by Remo D'souza, the song's video features Tiger, Tara and Ananya. On how he managed to give all the three actors screen time, Punit said, "Whoever reached for shooting early, got more footage in the song."

On matching up to Tiger's dance level, Ananya said, "We did not try to match up with him, it is impossible. So, we tried to focus on the moves, those latkas and jhatkas."

Tara added, "We tried to complement each other which came across nicely in the song, I guess."

Backed by Dharma Productions, Student of the Year 2 is set to release on May 10.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram