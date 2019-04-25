Tiger Shroff on Dancing with Alia Bhatt in SOTY 2: She is Better Than Me in This One

Actor Tiger Shroff has teamed up with actress Alia Bhatt for a song for his upcoming film Student of the Year 2. He says he had a great time working with the "big star"."We had so much fun shooting the song. Personally, I have never done a dance number like that. Working with Alia was an amazing experience. Though she is such a big star, she was open and cooperative on set while shooting the song," Tiger told the media in Mumbai on Wednesday."She is better than me in this one," added Tiger, who is known for his dancing skills.Tiger was present along with the film's director Punit Malhotra and his co-actors Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday for the launch of the song Mumbai dilli di kudiyaan.Choreographed by Remo D'souza, the song's video features Tiger, Tara and Ananya. On how he managed to give all the three actors screen time, Punit said, "Whoever reached for shooting early, got more footage in the song."On matching up to Tiger's dance level, Ananya said, "We did not try to match up with him, it is impossible. So, we tried to focus on the moves, those latkas and jhatkas."Tara added, "We tried to complement each other which came across nicely in the song, I guess."Backed by Dharma Productions, Student of the Year 2 is set to release on May 10.