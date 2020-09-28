Tiger Shroff on Possible Collaboration with K-pop Band BTS: 'Meri Toh Aukaat Nahi Hai'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is one of the most popular dancers in Bollywood currently. In a recent interaction, the actor was asked about a possible collaboration with globally popular K-pop boy band BTS.

Earlier this month, the Baaghi actor treated fans to a dance routine on BTS' chartbuster track 'Dynamite'. Fans gushed over the actor's killer moves, and he was asked about a collaboration possibility during an interaction with Indian Express.

Tiger revealed that he is a huge fan of the South Korean band and called them 'holistic performers' while praising from his heart. Referring to the question about a collaboration, Tiger stated, "With BTS? Meri toh aukaat nahi hai (I can hardly even dream of such a thing). These guys are the biggest group in the world right now. I am such a big fan of them. I recently did a dance vlog on their song 'Dynamite'. It is such a feel-good song. In times like these, we need that kind of vibes. I think the reason their music transcends boundaries and goes across the world is because of their lyrics, messages, visuals and of course, their talent. They are such holistic performers."

Here's the video Tiger shared:

The actor recently dropped his debut single called Unbelievable. The actor has tried his hands at singing for the first time and released his track last week.