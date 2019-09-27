Tiger Shroff Opens Up About 'Guru-Shishya' Equation with Hrithik Roshan Ahead of War
Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan have been taking their battle to social media to promote War. Tiger has confessed in many interviews that he is more like Hrithik's student than co-actor.
Ever since Tiger Shroff debuted in Bollywood with Heropanti, a lot of people pointed out his similarity with Hrithik Roshan. Now, the two actors are coming together for War, where they will be seen battling it out with each other.
Roshan will be playing Kabir, an ex-soldier gone rogue and Shroff will be playing Khalid, his student sent to exterminate him. The two have been promoting the film by taunting each other on social media and by wearing shirts with memes about each other. However, according to Tiger, their off-screen relationship is more like a teacher and student.
"I have looked up to him all my life. My equation with him is that of a guru and shishya," Tiger told Mid-day. "He is an extremist who pushes himself to levels that are unheard of. Besides being a giving actor, Hrithik also has the mind of a director. He thinks of the film in totality. I was lucky to be directed by him in a few scenes as well," he added about his experience working with the actor.
The Student of the Year actor also addressed his similarity with Hrithik Roshan. He talked about how he would practice dancing like Hrithik. "Subconsciously, I made decisions [that made me similar to him]. For instance, I knew I wanted to dance like him. So, I used to watch one song of Hrithik every night before sleeping. I would go to sleep thinking of the steps. The next morning, I would recreate those moves. That was my training."
War, directed by Siddharth Anand is a Yash Raj Films production. Also starring Vaani Kapoor, the film will release on October 2,2019.
