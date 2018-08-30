Tiger Shroff Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson on his 60th Birth Anniversary. Watch Video

Actor Tiger Shroff has always been vocal about his deep reverence for singer-dancer Michael Jackson. Had he been alive, the iconic superstar would have turned 60 on Wednesday.To pay homage to the King of Pop, the Baaghi actor has shared on Instagram a video of him dancing to Jackson’s popular song, Beat It.“Happy birthday to the reason i do what i do ❤🙏 #michaeljackson#godblessyou #longlivethekingofkings#smoothestnoncriminal,” he captioned it.From his clothes to his moves, Tiger has tried to emulate Jackson in the video tribute. He looks sharp in a white blazer, trousers, a deep blue shirt and black hat. Known for his dancing skills, Tiger’s earnest homage is a sure treat to his millions of fans who eagerly wait for his dance videos that he posts occasionally on social media.On the professional front, the 28-year-old actor’s last outing was Baaghi 2, which also had his rumored girlfriend Disha Patani in an important role.Tiger will be next seen in Dharma Productions’ Student of the Year 2, in which he stars alongside debutantes Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria. A Punit Malhotra directorial, it is expected to release on May 10, 2019. He is also working with actors Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor in a yet-untitled Yash Raj Films’ project.A huge fan of actors Hrithik Roshan and Sylvester Stallone, Tiger is also likely to star in Rambo’s Hindi remake.