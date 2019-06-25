Tiger Shroff Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson While Dancing on Ranveer Singh’s Song

On the 10th death anniversary of King of Pop Michael Jackson, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has took to Instagram to pay tribute to his inspiration. Posting a video where the Baaghi actor can be seen dancing to the beats of song Khalibali from Ranveer Singh’s movie Padmaavat. What has made the netizens fall in love with Tiger is his dance steps in the video, which are inspired by the dance king Michael Jackson.

Tiger posted the video with the caption, “Can’t believe it’s been 9 years already I’m sure even khilji would’ve offered you his throne #kingofkings @michaeljackson #rip #gonetoosoon @pareshshirodkar @ranveersingh” Watch the video here:

Many celebs commented on Tiger’s video, praising him for his excellent dance steps. While actor Rohit Roy wrote, “Tiger tiger tiger!! Unreal my dear tiger!! Boom”, former Bigg Boss contestant Bhakhtyar Irani wrote, “@tigerjackieshroff You’re unreal....very few would look good doing this...u look smashing...god bless those dancing in the same frame as u...”

Among those who commented on Tiger’s dance video are also actor Dino Moreo and choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

The King of Pop Michael Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009 due to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication. The singer-dancer has a lot of fans around the world, including Bollywood. Tiger Shroff has been a great fan of Michael Jackson ever since, and the list also includes the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Prabhu Deva, Remo D’souza, Javed Jaffrey, Shahid Kapoor and Ahmed Khan.