Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tiger Shroff Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson While Dancing on Ranveer Singh’s Song

The King of Pop Michael Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009 due to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tiger Shroff Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson While Dancing on Ranveer Singh’s Song
(Photo: Actor Tiger Shroff performing at IIFA 2016/Getty Images)
Loading...

On the 10th death anniversary of King of Pop Michael Jackson, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has took to Instagram to pay tribute to his inspiration. Posting a video where the Baaghi actor can be seen dancing to the beats of song Khalibali from Ranveer Singh’s movie Padmaavat. What has made the netizens fall in love with Tiger is his dance steps in the video, which are inspired by the dance king Michael Jackson.

Tiger posted the video with the caption, “Can’t believe it’s been 9 years already I’m sure even khilji would’ve offered you his throne #kingofkings @michaeljackson #rip #gonetoosoon @pareshshirodkar @ranveersingh” Watch the video here:

Many celebs commented on Tiger’s video, praising him for his excellent dance steps. While actor Rohit Roy wrote, “Tiger tiger tiger!! Unreal my dear tiger!! Boom”, former Bigg Boss contestant Bhakhtyar Irani wrote, “@tigerjackieshroff You’re unreal....very few would look good doing this...u look smashing...god bless those dancing in the same frame as u...”

Among those who commented on Tiger’s dance video are also actor Dino Moreo and choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

The King of Pop Michael Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009 due to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication. The singer-dancer has a lot of fans around the world, including Bollywood. Tiger Shroff has been a great fan of Michael Jackson ever since, and the list also includes the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Prabhu Deva, Remo D’souza, Javed Jaffrey, Shahid Kapoor and Ahmed Khan.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram