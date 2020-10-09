Tiger Shroff Performs Somersault; Disha Patani , Hrithik Roshan Impressed with the Star

Tiger Shroff shared a video on Instagram where the actor is doing somersault. He captioned the video, “Look who showed up to train before me today.”

In the edited video, we can see two versions of Tiger, the one wearing a grey-coloured hoodie is doing the somersault first and the bare-chested version comes after to perform the same stunt.

He used the hashtag #YouAreUnbelievable, referring to his newly released chartbuster song which has secured a place in the reputed BillBoard Top Triller Global charts.

Reacting to the interesting video, Tiger’s co-star in the 2019 movie War and the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan laughed and wrote that the video is nice.

Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also commented on his video saying it looks cool. She also posted heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Earlier this week, Tiger had shared the happy news with his fans on Instagram.

Tiger’s song is ranked second and his name is included with international singing stars like Drake, DJ Khaled, and Sada Baby in the Billboard chart. Another Indian actor Diljit Dosanjh also made it to the coveted list.

Tiger debuted in the Hindi film industry in 2014 and instantly rose to fame for his dancing skills. In close to six years in Bollywood, Tiger has worked in more than half a dozen films, primarily action-films.

He was last seen in War with Vaani Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. The rising star has worked in Student of the Year 2 opposite Ananya Panday.

He has also starred in the 2016 film Baaghi and its sequel Baaghi 2.

The talented singer-actor-dancer is the son of celebrated actor Jackie Shroff. The father-son duo has created a buzz among their fans because they will appear together in the upcoming movie Baaghi 3.