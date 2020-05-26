Tiger Shroff Posts Mindblowing Collage of Somersault Clips, Says He's Afraid of Heights

Tiger Shroff is synonymous with fitness, daredevil stunts and action films. The actor has build an image as the tough guy early on in his career. But the Baaghi actor has revealed that even though he performs gravity defying moves for the camera, he does have a little weakness.

He posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday that showed Tiger doing multiple somersaults and flips one after the other. The video has been shot from a low angle, showing Tiger jumping into the sky. In the caption, the actor confessed that he is afraid of heights, and keeps his eyes closed when he goes up in the air.

He wrote, "I always close my eyes whenever i'm up there...anybody else scared of heights?" Hi Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon was one of the first to comment on the video. Take a look:



Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon debuted together in the 2014 film Heropanti. They recently celebrated its sixth anniversary. The actors, who were launched into stardom with the action film, shared nostalgic posts with throwback pictures.



Tiger took to Instagram to share pictures with Kriti, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Sabbir Khan from 2014. "Feels like just yesterday, happy 6 years thank you for making me a small part of your journey and blessed to have started it with you all (sic)," he wrote.

Kriti, on the other hand, shared her first ever Bollywood poster. She wrote,"#6YearsOfHeropanti. This was my first ever bollywood poster that released.. and the feeling was surreal! I woke up earlier than usual, jumped out of bed & ran out to see the front page of the newspaper!! From that day till now— I’m living my dream (sic)!"

Read: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Remember Their Debut Film 'Heropanti'

Follow @News18Movies for more