Tiger Shroff Posts Video with Bloodied Nose and Arm, Leaves Fans Worried; Watch

Tiger Shroff is quite popular for performing his own action sequences in his movies. He is currently shooting action scenes for his upcoming film Ganapath: Part 1. Tiger Shroff posted a video on his Instagram profile showing injury marks on his body. You can see the blood on his nose, temple, arms, and chest. He captioned the video “This one's going to be one to rem…ouch.”

After watching the video, worried fans of Tiger Shroff expressed their concerns through the comments section. Most of the comments comprised only heart and fire emojis. “Waiting for your film sir,” wrote one user while another commented: “Big fan of you, sir.” Watch the clip here:

Tiger Shroff shared the same clip on his Instagram story also. The Heropanti 2 actor has been a fitness enthusiast for years. Ever since his first movie, Heropanti, he has time and again expressed his love for fitness either through his Instagram or via his interviews. During his childhood, Tiger Shroff was trained in Taekwondo. He has also been trained in martial art forms like Kalariyapattu, Kung Fu and Krav Maga. Tiger Shroff follows a strictly disciplined life and works out regularly.

Previously, Tiger Shroff was seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 3 along with Tara Sutaria. The movie did not work in the filmmaker's favor and failed to earn much at the box office. The actor has many films lined up like Ganapath: Part 1 along with Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in which he will share screen space with Akshay Kumar.

