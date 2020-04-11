Tiger Shroff Pulls off Another Mind-boggling Stunt, Shares Video of First Double Landing

Action star Tiger Shroff has always been synonymous fitness and body flexibility. The actor keeps entertaining fans by sharing videos of workout and stunts. In his latest video posted on Friday, Tiger flaunts his first double landing, and he sure does it effortlessly!

"Little pleasures of life... my boys and i celebrating my first double landing. @kuldeepshashi @swainvikram @nadeemakhtarparkour88," he captioned the video.

Fans are absolutely delighted to watch the video and they expressed awe and admiration in the comments section.

One fan commented: "Excellent work Tiger!" Another fan wrote: "Tiger Shroff is a legend."

A female fan expressed: "My king, my love, my superhero!"

Take a look at the video:

Recently, the 30-year-old logged into his Instagram account to upload a jaw-dropping image where his abs look crisp and sharp. The B&W image shows Tiger stand amidst bushes as he poses for the camera. He is sporting a pair of sun-shades and sneakers while his pulled-up shorts define his leg muscles.

Recently he featured in the motivational song titled Muskurayega India along with Akshay Kumar led initiative along with Vicky Kaushal, Rajkumar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, among others.

