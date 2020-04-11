MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tiger Shroff Pulls off Another Mind-boggling Stunt, Shares Video of First Double Landing

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

In his latest video posted on Friday, Tiger Shroff flaunts his first double landing, and he sure does it effortlessly!

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 7:54 AM IST
Share this:

Action star Tiger Shroff has always been synonymous fitness and body flexibility. The actor keeps entertaining fans by sharing videos of workout and stunts. In his latest video posted on Friday, Tiger flaunts his first double landing, and he sure does it effortlessly!

"Little pleasures of life... my boys and i celebrating my first double landing. @kuldeepshashi @swainvikram @nadeemakhtarparkour88," he captioned the video.

Fans are absolutely delighted to watch the video and they expressed awe and admiration in the comments section.

One fan commented: "Excellent work Tiger!" Another fan wrote: "Tiger Shroff is a legend."

A female fan expressed: "My king, my love, my superhero!"

Take a look at the video:

Recently, the 30-year-old logged into his Instagram account to upload a jaw-dropping image where his abs look crisp and sharp. The B&W image shows Tiger stand amidst bushes as he poses for the camera. He is sporting a pair of sun-shades and sneakers while his pulled-up shorts define his leg muscles.

Recently he featured in the motivational song titled Muskurayega India along with Akshay Kumar led initiative along with Vicky Kaushal, Rajkumar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,565

     

  • Total Confirmed

    7,447

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    642

     

  • Total DEATHS

    239

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 11 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,220,568

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,699,632

    +797

  • Cured/Discharged

    376,330

     

  • Total DEATHS

    102,734

    +50
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres