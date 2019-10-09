Tiger Shroff Pulls Sister Krishna's Leg, Shares Throwback Picture From Their Karate Class
Tiger and Krishna Shroff are known to be one of the most closest siblings. However, the actor seemed to be in a goofy mood and teased her sister with a picture of their karate class when they were kids.
Image of Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff, courtesy of Instagram
Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff are one of the most adorable siblings in the Bollywood. And like any other bittersweet brother-sister relationship, Tiger knew how to tease her sister just right.
In Tiger's Instagram story, the actor put up a picture from the duo's Karate class when they were kids. While it's no news that when it comes to stunts, punches and kicks in his movies, he currently stands unmatchable. Same way, in the picture too, Tiger can be seen effortlessly doing a high kick. However, it's her sister at the back who stands with a frown on her face. Taking the opportunity, Tiger captioned the picture as "Sis like I wish I could do that!" with an emoticon.
Looks like Tiger knows how to pull legs in ways more than one!
The duo is known to share a close bond and in an earlier interview, Tiger had revealed that there's nothing that he hides from his sister Krishna. In fact, it was his sister who had put the rumours of Tiger dating Disha Patani to rest. She was a guest on Nothing To Hide segment of the show, By Invite Only, where she said, "You know that I don't lie and how straight I'm about everything. Tiger is 100 percent single."
On the professional front, Tiger is currently riding on the success of his film War, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The movie has recorded a domestic collection of over Rs 200 crore in seven days of its release. The film broke various box office records, including highest Bollywood opener, which previously was helmed by the movie Thugs of Hindostan.
