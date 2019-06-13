Tiger Shroff Puts Up Intense Dance Video With Disha Patani to Wish Her Happy Birthday
Tiger Shroff put up a video of him dancing with Disha Patani on their hit song Befikra to wish his rumoured girlfriend happy birthday.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are both terrific dancers, and the actors showed off their dancing skills once again. In a video posted to celebrate Disha's birthday today, the actress is seen dancing to their song Befikra with Tiger. The Baaghi actor posted the video to wish his rumoured girlfriend happy birthday.
The actors have been linked for years now but they continue to deny they are more than friends. Ahead of her birthday, Disha was asked if Tiger was included in her birthday party plans, but the actress evaded the question by saying that she is keeping her birthday celebration low-key this year.
But it looks like Tiger has made sure he does reach out to the Bharat actress as he turns 26 today. Check out the video:
She's just appeared in one of the biggest hits of 2019, alongside superstar Salman Khan. Instead of going all out to celebrate the success with a grand birthday party this year, Disha has planned to keep the day rather low key. The actress is shooting for Malang, and so she said she will have very little time to celebrate her birthday.
Disha said that she will be heading for a dinner with her friends. The actress thinks she is too old to celebrate - she hardly remembers the last time she threw a birthday party.
Romance rumours surrounding Disha and Tiger began a couple of years back when they worked in the music video of Befikra together. Disha then went on to become Tiger's leading lady in Baaghi 2. When asked about the reports of their link-up, the actress said last month, "He is my best friend too. Besides him, I don't have any pals in the film industry."
