Tiger Shroff Reacts to Heropanti 2’s Failure: ‘Release Hone Se Pehle Bada Mazaa Aya, Release K Baad…’

Tiger Shroff has always been deemed as one of the most bankable contemporary actors. The star, who has already floored us with his action moves, has delivered blockbusters with films like War and Baaghi franchise. However, his last release, Heropanti 2, failed to perform well at the box office. He has been asked time and again about how he has felt after the film’s dismal performance. Now, he has responded to it once again in an AMA session.

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram story to answer questions that fans had asked him. One of the fans had asked, “Heropanti 2 karke aapko kaisa laga (how did you feel about doing Heropanti 2).” The actor posted his response, which read, “Release hone se pehle bada mazaa aya… release k bad l lag gaye (it was a lot of fun before the film’s release, but not after that).” Check out the screen grab of the answer here:

During IIFA this year, he had also opened up about the film’s failure and said, “It was definitely heart-breaking. I’m extremely connected to all my movies. So it takes a toll on me every time if a film doesn’t work. I bounce back by immersing myself in work. The show must go on.”

Heropanti 2, which released in April this year during Eid, performed dismally at the box office, minting just Rs. 24 crores. The film starred Tara Sutaria as the female lead, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist.

Tiger has quite a few films lined up for release. It includes, Ganapath Part 1 opposite Kriti Sanon. He has also been signed for Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan alongside none other than the Khiladi himself, Akshay Kumar.

