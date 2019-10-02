Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tiger Shroff Recalls He Was 'Shaky' on the First Day of War Shoot with Hrithik Roshan

Tiger Shroff recalled that he was starstruck seeing Hrithik Roshan on sets of 'War' and how the latter put him at ease.

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
Tiger Shroff Recalls He Was 'Shaky' on the First Day of War Shoot with Hrithik Roshan
Image of Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, courtesy of Instagram

While Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are ready to fight a war against each other on the big screen, the two have been expressing their admiration for each other while promoting War. Tiger Shroff had recently revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that Hrithik Roshan was his hero growing up and this only made the young actor nervous and determined to perform well in front of his idol. Now he also revealed how his first scene with Hrithik Roshan actually went.

In an interview with NDTV, Tiger pointed out that it was an effort for him to not appear starstruck. He stated, "Can't tell you how nervous I was, how shaky I was. I wanted his appreciation. I wanted him to say 'great shot man' and 'good job.' I was thinking at that time that 'I hope I don't mess up' because here you are working with your idol and how do you not show that you are not starstruck."

Nevertheless, Tiger Shroff managed to overcome his nervousness while also impressing his idol. Talking about Hrithik's reaction to the first scene he said, "After the first shot, nervousness was settled and I remember him saying 'great shot' and 'I like what you did.' That put me in ease."

Hrithik Roshan had also earlier revealed in an interview with NDTV that he remembered seeing Tiger Shroff at a gym that he used to go to but the two had never interacted. While this may be one of their earlier memories, this is not the oldest one. Reminiscing what little Tiger Shroff could recollect, he talked about his first meeting with Hrithik Roshan which took place on the sets of Rakesh Roshan's King Uncle. Talking about it Tiger Shroff said, "I was around four years old at that time and I vaguely remember spending time with dad on the sets... My dad told him (Hrithik) to look after me for a bit and Hrithik was really happy about that because dad was really strict with him as assistants. Hrithik sir told me, 'I am damn happy that I got to order juice and other stuff.' At the same time, we hung out."

War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor releases on October 2.

