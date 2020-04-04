MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Tiger Shroff Recreates Action Sequence from Keanu Reeves’ Matrix, Watch Impressive Video Here

Tiger Shroff Recreates Action Sequence from Keanu Reeves' Matrix, Watch Impressive Video Here

Tiger Shroff recreated an action sequence after he binged-watched all three Matrix movies starring Keanu Reeves.

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff is making the most of his quarantine time by catching up on his favourite movies and shows. Recently, the action hero recreated an action sequence after he binged-watched all three Matrix movies starring Keanu Reeves.

Sharing a clip of himself performing the action sequence, Tiger wrote, “Me after watching all three matrix movies back to back. Tribute to #theone…”

People on Instagram were stunned after watching Tiger perform the action scene. He also received appreciation from his rumoured girlfriend and Bollywood actress Disha Patani. The actress took to the comments section and dropped a few clapping emojis.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, Tiger had shared a clip from his fitness regime at home. "My mom never let us play in the house when we were kids, guess this time she has no choice," read the caption.

Tiger was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3. The action-drama saw Tiger return as Ronnie. In the third instalment, Tiger flies off to Syria and to rescue his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh. Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande were also seen in pivotal roles.

Tiger will feature in the sequel of his debut film Heropanti too.

