Tiger Shroff Recreates Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo, Disha Patani Goes 'Wow'

Tiger Shroff is known for his dancing skills. The actor leaves no stone unturned to show off his dancing skills whenever possible. In a new Instagram video, shared by the actor, Tiger has recreated Hrithik Roshan's song Ghungroo from their recently released film, War.

“Khalid ka dream sequence this ones for my hero and his heroine @hrithikroshan @_vaanikapoor_ choreo - @piyush_bhagat @varunn_sharma @swainvikram,” he captioned the video. Dressed in a black shirt and green trousers and a hat. He is joined by two other dancers who match steps with him to the song.

The video is getting quite a lot of attention on Twitter and celebs seem to be in awe of Tiger's performance. Among many Bollywood celebs who reacted to his video, Disha Patani's comment got most of the attention. Amazed by his performance, Disha reacted to the video by writing 'wow' in the comment section. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has been a judge on multiple reality shows too commented on the video and wrote, "Ufffff!!! @tigerjackieshroff nazar utaar lena (sic)." Whereas, Rohit Roy called him, 'poetry in motion'.

Take a look at the video:

Talking about War, in less than 20 days of its box office run, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War had crossed the Rs 300 crore mark. The Siddharth Anand directorial is the highest grosser of 2019. Within 19 days of its release, the action thriller has managed to enter the 300 crore club. It's a first for both Hrithik and Tiger, whose onscreen camaraderie proved to be a huge draw for audiences.

On its opening day, War earned Rs 51.60 crore followed by Rs 23.10 crore on the second day. The film has created seven new records, including one for a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released in Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and director Siddharth Anand.

War ended with a hint to a sequel and is reported to continue as a franchise with Hrithik as the constant lead.

