Tiger Shroff Recreates Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo, Motion Poster of Rajinikanth's Darbar Unveiled

In a new Instagram video, Tiger Shroff has recreated Hrithik Roshan's song Ghungroo from their recently released film, War. "Khalid ka dream sequence this ones for my hero and his heroine @hrithikroshan @_vaanikapoor_ choreo - @piyush_bhagat @varunn_sharma @swainvikram," he captioned the video.

Read: Tiger Shroff Recreates Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo, Disha Patani Goes 'Wow'

Three superstars from different film industries launched the motion poster of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar on Thursday evening. Salman Khan revealed the Hindi motion poster, Mohanlal did the same in Malayalam and Kamal Haasan unveiled the poster in Tamil.

Read: Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal Unveil Motion Poster of Rajinikanth's Darbar

Recently, Malaika Arora appeared on Neha Dhupia's radio show No Filter Neha and she opened up about her personal life. Apart from talking about her relationship with Arjun and her dream wedding, the 46-year-old actress took part in a quiz on the show. In 'How well you know the Kapoors' quiz, she had to rate the Kapoor clan based on their fashion sense.

Read: Malaika Arora Gives Zero to Janhvi Kapoor for Her Winged Liner, Arjun Too Gets a Duck for Yoga

Sidharth Shukla has earned quite the reputation as a hot-headed man on Bigg Boss 13, given the number of fights and altercations he's been involved in. Krushna Abhishek is of the opinion that his sister Arti Singh should completely stop talking to Sidharth, as the latter doesn't know how to talk to women.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek says Sister Arti Singh Should Stop Talking to Sidharth Shukla

Recently, Akshay Kumar shot for a music video called Filhaal with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur, the teaser of which became quite popular as it reminded fans of Namastey London. Akshay, who is currently shooting with Katrina Kaif, took to Instagram to address the fans and also said that the actors had a surprise for them.

Read: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif Relive Namastey London Days on the Sets of Sooryavanshi

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.