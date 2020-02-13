Tiger Shroff Reveals His Special Diet To Make His Veins Visible For Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff is less than a decade old in Bollywood but has quickly made a reputation for himself as an action hero. He will be making his next big-screen appearance with Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3.

Even though this is the third time Tiger Shroff will be slipping into his Baaghi avatar, the actor revealed that he underwent a strict diet and hardcore training to appear as menacing as ever for the film. Speaking to Mid-Day he revealed tha this was even more challenging for him considering that a part of the film's shooting took place in Serbia in extremely cold temperatures.

"The weather was bumpy and rough. I had to lose excess body fat so that I could be bare-bodied. It was tough to maintain six percent body fat during the 45-day long action schedule, especially when temperatures fell to -3 degrees Celsius. The only time I could train was before and after shots. With these quick sessions and a strictly restricted calorie intake, I could achieve the desired body for the sequences."

Baaghi 3 revolves around brothers Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) and Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh). Vikram during a work trip to Syria is beaten up and kidnapped by ISIS which leads to Ronnie coming to his rescue as he wages a battle against the entire country.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. A source from the production house revealed that Shroff's fitness regimen was decided by action directors Ram-Lakshman. The source added that the directors wanted Shroff's veins to be prominently visible in the action scenes so as to make him look fit and ready enough to take on a country.

"His character required him to look muscular; one who could fight against an entire nation. He ate 10 egg whites, along with oatmeal, and had boiled chicken, veggies and brown rice for lunch. He finished the day with fish and broccoli."

Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat among others. The film is slated to release on March 6.

