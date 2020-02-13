Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Tiger Shroff Reveals His Special Diet To Make His Veins Visible For Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff underwent intensive training and a diet for Baaghi 3 to make his veins visible in action sequences of the film.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tiger Shroff Reveals His Special Diet To Make His Veins Visible For Baaghi 3
Tiger Shroff underwent intensive training and a diet for Baaghi 3 to make his veins visible in action sequences of the film.

Tiger Shroff is less than a decade old in Bollywood but has quickly made a reputation for himself as an action hero. He will be making his next big-screen appearance with Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3.

Even though this is the third time Tiger Shroff will be slipping into his Baaghi avatar, the actor revealed that he underwent a strict diet and hardcore training to appear as menacing as ever for the film. Speaking to Mid-Day he revealed tha this was even more challenging for him considering that a part of the film's shooting took place in Serbia in extremely cold temperatures.

"The weather was bumpy and rough. I had to lose excess body fat so that I could be bare-bodied. It was tough to maintain six percent body fat during the 45-day long action schedule, especially when temperatures fell to -3 degrees Celsius. The only time I could train was before and after shots. With these quick sessions and a strictly restricted calorie intake, I could achieve the desired body for the sequences."

Baaghi 3 revolves around brothers Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) and Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh). Vikram during a work trip to Syria is beaten up and kidnapped by ISIS which leads to Ronnie coming to his rescue as he wages a battle against the entire country.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. A source from the production house revealed that Shroff's fitness regimen was decided by action directors Ram-Lakshman. The source added that the directors wanted Shroff's veins to be prominently visible in the action scenes so as to make him look fit and ready enough to take on a country.

"His character required him to look muscular; one who could fight against an entire nation. He ate 10 egg whites, along with oatmeal, and had boiled chicken, veggies and brown rice for lunch. He finished the day with fish and broccoli."

Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat among others. The film is slated to release on March 6.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram