Tiger Shroff Reveals How He Always Looked Up to His War Co-star Hrithik Roshan on the Kapil Sharma Show

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show saw Tiger Shroff making an appearance promoting his upcoming film War. In the episode, Tiger Shroff performed a dance on stage and also shared some funny incidents from his childhood.

During this conversation, Tiger Shroff expressed how he felt excited as well as nervous working alongside Hrithik Roshan as the latter was his childhood hero. To do his best in front of Hrithik, Tiger stated that he attended numerous workshops and read up on a lot of literature to prepare for his role.

Despite his efforts, it was not a smooth sailing experience for him on the sets of the film. Tiger revealed that he had to perform a number of stunts and splits in jeans throughout the film. To his embarrassment, the scenes would often end with his jeans getting torn.

Tiger also revealed that even though he is very shy around ladies, he was not this way during his school days. He added that in those days he would flaunt his fit body around girls. Krushna Abhishek, who is a regular cast of the show, joined the party dressed up as Jackie Shroff.

Tiger Shroff was only present for the first half of the episode as the latter half featured his War co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. This is because War director Siddharth Anand had earlier stated that Hrithik and Tiger would not be promoting the film together to translate their on-screen rivalry off-screen while also adding to the film's anticipation.

War is set to release on October 2.

