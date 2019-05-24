Tiger Shroff Reveals What Draws Him into Doing Action Films

Insecurity drives Tiger Shroff to constantly seek approval and appreciation, says the actor who has clocked five years in the film industry.Many in the acting field say the profession comes with a set of insecurities. Tiger, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, agrees. "That is true. I am so insecure. But I am driven by my insecurities to constantly seek approval and appreciation... How am I going to... ‘Is my dad going to like it (my work)?', ‘Are my fans going to appreciate my work?' While doing a film with Hrithik Roshan sir, (I think) ‘I hope he is impressed'... He is my hero and I look up to him and I hope that I am not letting him down or slowing him down," Tiger told IANS.This, he said, has been a constant process for him. "I think it is natural, and there's not much you can do to black that out," he added.The 29-year-old actor's martial arts skills has redefined the genre of action in Bollywood, which was predominant during the 1980s-1990s. On actors preferring non-action roles today, Tiger said, "Perhaps the (new) crop of actors have evolved and have shown an inclination towards a different sort of cinema and even the directors are being inspired in different ways in sort of taking different approaches in compared to the 80s and 90s."I wanted to do holistic films and I am a sucker for heroes... I look up to superheroes, and films my father used to do when he used to play cop or action roles. I look up to Hrithik sir... He is a full package and all his films are so full."He says he aspires to do something similar and make a mark globally. "Throughout the world, the biggest and iconic stars are action heroes... Similarly, through my action films, I want to express my vision and entertain audiences not just in one part of the country, but throughout the globe. That is my goal," he added.On the constant vigilance on his private life, Tiger said, "It is a part and parcel. You cannot do anything. Everything comes for a price and it is not a big price to pay. Everybody is doing their job... I feel blessed being under the microscope.""The fact that people want to know about your personal life...that just means that you have made a mark in some way or the other," he added.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)