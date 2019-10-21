Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh are Like Ram-Lakhan of Baaghi 3, Says Director Farhad Samji

In the season of sequels, remakes and franchise, the audience will get to see Tiger Shroff in the third part of his Baaghi series. The movie, which went on floors in September is an official remake of the Tamil movie Vettai (2012). Baaghi 3’s director Farhad Samji has extolled the actor’s dedication.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the writer-turned-director said, “Tiger possesses the lethal combination of aggression on screen and humility off it. He is a sorted kid, with lots of promise and is a huge hit with youngsters. I am impressed with the way he gives his 100 per cent to all his films.”

Riteish Deshmukh was finalized to play Tiger’s brother in June. Samji further revealed that this time the movie will have humour elements and since Riteish is known for his comic timing, he will bring that part in the movie with ease. "Riteish has always been known for his comedy, yet he impressed as the psychopathic antagonist in Ek Villian. Unlike the previous installments, Baaghi 3 has a generous dose of humour and the character Riteish portrays complements his comic timings," the director said.

"He and Tiger are like the Ram and Lakhan of the film,” he added summing up the relationship of the two actors in the film.

Baaghi 3 will see Tiger romancing Shraddha Kapoor again. Deshmukh will be seen playing a cop in the movie and Shraddha Kapoor will be playing an air hostess. Ankita Lokhande was roped in to play her sister in late September. The movie will also star Ashutosh Rana, Sharman Joshi, Chunky Pandey and Annu Kapoor. In August, it was announced that the movie will be shot in Morocco, Egypt, Serbia and Turkey.

The movie is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

