Tiger Shroff 's Latest Dance Video Has Disha Patani's Attention

Tiger Shroff is regarded as one of Bollywood’s fittest actors. Celebrities often set fitness goals for their followers by posting photographs and videos of themselves working out on social media. Tiger’s forthcoming film ‘Heropanti 2’ is now eagerly awaited by fans. Tiger, who is also an active social media user, recently posted a video of himself dancing. Tiger not only trains hard for action movies, but he also practises dance ferociously, as shown in the video.

Tiger Shroff’s Power Packed Performance

Paresh Prabhakar Shirodkar, his dancing guru, is seen in this video performing amazing dance moves with him. Tiger, who has once again wowed his admirers with his style, posted this video on Instagram with the caption: “Jamming with my guru Paresh on one of my favourite jams," along with the hashtag ‘Butter.’ While dancing, the actor also paid close attention to his appearance and wore comfortable clothing. He finished off his ensemble with a hat. Disha Patani, his rumoured girlfriend, also commented on his photo, writing, “So good.” In the comments section, Tiger’s followers showered him with love and heart emoticons.

Heropanti 2 Releasing Date

The film ‘Heropanti 2’ starring Tiger Shroff will be released on Eid this year, on April 29, 2022. Tiger Shroff wrote on Instagram about his upcoming film, “The level of Heropanti has doubled in this schedule while shooting the most challenging scenes. Can’t wait to show you a glimpse of it." The audience will get a chance to watch Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff’s chemistry in this film.

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria’s Chemistry

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria shared quite a gorgeous poster of the film a few weeks ago, in which both are shown carrying guns. Tiger Shroff also uploaded a video of himself rehearsing for the film ‘Heropanti 2’ a few weeks ago. “Getting ready for action in a while… Heropanti 2," he captioned the photo. Tiger Shroff’s father, Jackie Shroff, commented on the post, “Blessings son.”

