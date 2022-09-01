Tiger Shroff Says He Was Heartbroken, Depressed After Heropanti 2’s Box Office Failure

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known for his charming physique, dancing skills and performances in tough action sequences in his films. The star has given many hits in his career, including his debut movie Heropanti. However, the sequel to this film was released this year and turned out to be a box office flop. In the latest episode of the chat show Koffee With Karan 7, the actor spoke about his film’s failure and how hard it had affected him.

Tiger Shroff shared the couch with his first co-star Kriti Sanon in the latest episode of the show. Karan Johar asked the actor about his recent flop without directly mentioning the name of the film. He also revealed that when he met Tiger at the time, the actor appeared very sad.

Speaking about Heropanti 2, Tiger said on the show, “I was heartbroken. I was depressed. I’m just a very extreme person, I wouldn’t say I sacrificed a lot because I like what I do, and I don’t have a social life and too many friends.” Karan then mentioned how the actor did a lot of “failure eating” back then. Agreeing to this, Tiger claimed that he is an “emotional eater.”

Kriti Sanon, who is currently shooting with the Baaghi star, was surprised to hear all this. She said that Tiger “masks it” quite well.

When the show’s host Karan asked him whether he is determined to prove himself again at the box office after this setback, Tiger responded that he is even “hungrier” right now. He added that he is not someone who receives a lot of admiration for his work and therefore his validation comes from the box office. “I live for those whistles and all when I land, and I am about to save the day,” he said.

When Kartik Aaryan’s success with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was mentioned, Tiger said that he was inspired but didn’t feel competitive.

Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for Vikas Bahl directorial Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon. The thriller is expected to release later this year.

