Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tiger Shroff Says He's Proud to Be 'Jackie Shroff Ka Beta' But Has Other Goal in Mind

Tiger Shroff says the challenge for him when he stepped into the industry was to build his own identity, apart from being known as a star kid.

IANS

Updated:June 23, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tiger Shroff Says He's Proud to Be 'Jackie Shroff Ka Beta' But Has Other Goal in Mind
Tiger Shroff says the challenge for him when he stepped into the industry was to build his own identity, apart from being known as a star kid.
Loading...

Actor Tiger Shroff says he is proud to be "Jackie Shroff ka beta," but wants to work so hard that his father gets known as "Tiger Shroff's daddy". The young actor says the challenge for him when he stepped into the industry was to build his own identity, apart from being known as a star kid. And he feels he has been successful at proving himself over time.

"I was always aware of my father, his presence and his impact on the industry. So, for me, the challenge was to separate myself from that and it is fair to say that I have been successful at proving myself, my identity in my own manner without using my father's name," Tiger told news agency IANS.

The actor, who was last seen in Student Of The Year 2, agrees that as a star kid, it was easy for him to get noticed but added: "I don't think the audience accepted me just because I am 'Jackie Shroff ka beta'. I accepted this before and I keep saying this that no matter how proud I am to be 'Jackie Shroff ka beta', my goal is to make him be known as 'Tiger Shroff ka daddy," that is my goal."

The 29-year-old actor said it has been a "huge task" for him because Jackie has a huge presence.

"Once I do that (make my father known by my name), I think I will feel better about myself," Tiger said.

On the acting front, Tiger will next be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in an upcoming actioner.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram