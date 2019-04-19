SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Tiger Shroff Says 'Student of the Year 2' is an Escapist Film, Don't Come with Thinking Caps

The cast of Student of the Year 2 - Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria - say they are neither trying to be role models nor be realistic in the film.

PTI

Updated:April 19, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tiger Shroff Says 'Student of the Year 2' is an Escapist Film, Don't Come with Thinking Caps
The cast of Student of the Year 2 - Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria - say they are neither trying to be role models nor be realistic in the film.
Loading...
The cast of Student of the Year 2, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria say that it is an "escapist film" and the audience should not put on their thinking caps while watching it. When the trailer of the film dropped last week, it was met with criticism for being far from reality and showcasing a "fantasy" school life.

At the launch of its new song Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ananya said the audience should approach the film through a magical lens. "I think it was really funny when people said 'we didn't have these uniforms in school', even I didn't. It is a larger-than-life film and you have to take the magic which comes with it," Ananya told reporters.

When asked that the representation of students - who often go through bullying and body shaming in school - isn't accurate, Ananya said they are not trying to be role models.

"When we are in school, we have a lot of pressure. There is a lot of stuff going on, so when people go to watch movies, they want to escape from that. We are providing an escape for them through this movie. We are not trying to be role models, we are just trying to provide them a moment of happiness and joy to get away from stress," she said.

To which, Tiger said Student of the Year 2 is "not a heavy film at all. It's a film for the youth. It's an entertainment experience for everyone. Come have fun, don't bring your thinking caps."

In the film, the trio have danced to the recreated RD Burman track Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Ananya said both she and Tara were slightly nervous about matching steps with Tiger.

"It's impossible to match Tiger's level. He rehearses so much even though he is so good. When I used to look at him on stage rehearsing, I would think, 'what are we doing?' But he's very sweet."

At the event, Tiger was also asked if he ever feels the pressure to raise the bar when it comes to dance and especially action. "As an action hero, it is very difficult to keep coming up with new things and spectacles for the audiences to see. I credit my team and directors for always choreographing me differently. I work on myself day in and day out, so that's how it goes. It's a vicious cycle but I love to do it," Tiger said.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram