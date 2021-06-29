Tiger Shroff Scores Goal in Football Match Despite Injury, Disha Patani's Sister Has Best Reaction

Tiger Shroff, who spent his Sunday with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani on a football ground, took to his Instagram account to share a video of his soccer match in which he scored a goal despite having a muscle injury. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “When your body cant keep up… pulled my muscle but didn’t miss after that luckily… thanks for the video @allstarsfc_pfh @walia_bunty." The actor’s friends and fans flooded the post with positive comments. Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff gave a shout-out to the actor in the comment section by writing, “Tiger," alongside a series of red hearts and clap emojis. Disha’s sister Khushboo Patani also dropped a clap emoji in the comment section. Actor Rohit Roy wrote, “Take good care of your injury. Get well soon, Tiger."

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were spotted practising soccer with their friend and industry colleague Arjun Kapoor during the weekend. They were clicked by the paparazzi and their pictures and video became a hit among the fans as soon as they surfaced on social media.

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been speculated to be in a romantic relationship for a long time now. She is often seen hanging with his family members, including Tiger’s mom Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff. On Disha’s birthday earlier this month, Tiger had arranged a sweet surprise for the actress.

On the professional front, Disha was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will next feature in Ek Villain sequel. On the other hand, Tiger has Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2 in the pipeline.

