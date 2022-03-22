Tiger Shroff Shares BTS Video Featuring ‘Neck Bursting, Back Breaking’ Action Sequence; Disha Patani Says 'Crazy You Are'

Tiger Shroff piqued the curiosity of his fans for upcoming flick Heropanti 2, a few days back by dropping an action-filled trailer of the film. The War actor on Tuesday further shared a BTS clip from the film featuring the actor effortlessly performing action sequence.

Taking to Instagram, the Baaghi actor shared a video from the sets which see the actor showcasing his agility in an action sequence.

The BTS video sees Tiger dressed in a black hoodie and pants as he stands in front of a handful of goons who try to attack him. Tiger is seen standing next to a yellow Lamborghini. The actor is seen skilfully dodging an attack on his feet by flipping back on the bonnet of the car, and then moving back to the ground in the blink of an eye. He is even seen climbing up the car’s bonnet and moving back in a jump within seconds.

Tiger shared in the captions that he had only rehearsed for 5 minutes before the scene was shot. He even shared that he burst his neck and his neck burnt after doing the shot, but it was worth it. He wrote, “Heres a little bts of creating some choreo on the lambos on set, had about 5 mins to rehearse this shot with my boys, i think i got a lot higher in the actual take, after busting my neck and burning my back i think it was worth it atleast. Watch out for one of the most exhilarating sequences coming soon❤️ #heropanti2 #thiseid #29april.”

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower praises on their favourite actor. But, what caught our attention is Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani’s comment, as she wrote, “Crazy you are,” and added two fire emoticons.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are the most talked-about pairs in B-town, and their social media PDA game is always on point. The duo, who is one of the biggest fitness influencers in the film industry, is super active on social media and never shies away from appreciating each others’ photos by dropping flirty comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha has wrapped up work on Karan Johar’s action thriller ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, and is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Disha is also awaiting the release of her Mohit Suri directorial ‘Ek Villain 2’ starring John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Aditya Roy Kapur, later this year.

Tiger Shroff is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action-packed drama Ganapath.

