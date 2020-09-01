Tiger Shroff Shares Extreme Deadlifting Video, Mom Ayesha and Disha Patani are in Awe

Tiger Shroff keeps raising the bar regularly when it comes to fitness. The Baaghi actor shares posts about his new achievements on social media, garnering praise from fans.

His latest workout post shows Tiger trying to do a 220kg deadlift. Posting the video, the War actor wrote, "Excuse the war cries...that felt heavy af @rajendradhole #220kgsdeadlift..." The video showed Tiger struggling to lift the heavy weights.

Fans were in awe of the video, and so was actress Disha Patani, who was all praises for the actor. She left clap emoticons on the post, while Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff too was in awe of her son as she wrote, "Insaneee..."

Tiger and Disha are often at the centre of romance rumours, although they have never confirmed that they are dating. Disha shares a close relationship with Tiger's family as well. They also continue to drop appreciative comments on each other's social media posts.

On Tuesday, Disha shared a cute photo in which she is seen getting playful with her pet dog. The actress is seen clad in a floral printed dress as she shits by the window and plays with her pet dog. Tiger dropped two comments on the post and left fans gushing over their cute banter.

It is being reported that Tiger will soon be seen playing the lead role in the Bollywood remake of Sylvester Stallone's Hollywood movie Rambo.