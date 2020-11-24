News18 Logo

Tiger Shroff Shares Glimpse from His Very First Photoshoot

credit - Tiger Shroff Instagram

Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff has shared a picture from his very first photoshoot on social media.

Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff has shared a picture from his very first photoshoot.

Tiger shared the monochrome motion picture on Instagram, with the caption: "Fresh outta school...one of my first shoots...not much changed...other than the facial hair #eyesontheprize."

Recently, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff took to Instagram to share a picture of the Baaghi actor. In the picture, the actor is seen posing in front of the camera. While sharing the photograph of Tiger, Ayesha wrote: ''Something SUPER special coming soon @tigerjackieshroff." Tiger also shared the image on Instagram Stories, writing: "Hello Stage...been a while."

The actor often shares videos of his martial arts practice and gym workouts, besides selfies, on social media.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Ganapath, in a tough and rugged avatar. The action film set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin in 2021.

The film produced by Jackky Bhagnani is planned as the first film of a franchise.


