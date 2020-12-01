Tiger Shroff Shares Quirky Pic of Prateik Babbar with Red Hair and Eyebrow to Wish on Birthday

To wish Prateik Babbar on his birthday, fellow actor Tiger Shroff shared a quirky picture to wish him on Instagram. The photo shows Prateik sporting half a head of red hair, with one eyebrow also coloured red. The actor is seen wearing a black T-shirt while gazing straight into the camera.

To wish Prateik on his birthday, Tiger shared this picture on his Insta stories and wrote, "Only you could make this look that good! Happy birthday champ @_prat." A few days ago, Prateik had shared this throwback picture and quoted a dialogue from the film Joker. "They laugh at me because im different.. I laugh at them because they’re all the same! “ - the Joker," he had written. The photo also showed the elaborate tattoo on the actor's arm.

The son of late actress Smita Patil and Raj Babbar, Prateik made his screen debut with the 2008 coming of age drama Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. He was most recently seen in Season 2 of the web series Four More Shots Please!

Prateik's personal life was also in the news recently. He married his longtime girlfriend Sanya Sagar in 2019. Amid the lockdown, reports of his marriage hitting a rough patch had been making headlines.

When SpotboyE got in touch with Pawan Sagar's daughter Sanya, she had neither confirmed nor denied the news of their split. However later, a report suggested that they are back together. It was reported that Sanya drove all the way from Lucknow to Mumbai to attend Prateik's sister Juhi Babbar's birthday bash.