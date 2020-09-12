Tiger Shroff Shares Teaser of Singing Debut, Disha Patani Finds it 'Unbelievable'

Tiger Shroff recently announced that he is making his debut as a singer with a track called 'Unbelievable'. The actor had also released a motion poster. On Saturday, he unveiled a teaser, with some glimpses of the video shot in black and white. Tiger is seen vocalising in the clip sporting a semi-formal look - a white shirt and black trousers teamed with tie and dark sunglasses.

The video begins with a text flashing on screen that reads, "Every dream begins with something unbelievable." Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "Hey guys here's the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it 😊 and just want to say that #YouAreUnbelievable. ❤️ #UnbelievableTeaser."

While his fans are eagerly waiting for the full song, Tiger's friends have been very supportive of his endeavour. Rumoured girlfried Disha Patani commented on the teaser post, saying, "Wow unbelievable." Singer Vishal Mishra said, "Killing it bhai." Actor Rohit Roy, actress Sophie Choudry and singer-composer Tony Kakkar also cheered for Tiger.

The song 'Unbelievable' has been conceptualised during the lockdown by the actor. The track has been penned by DG Mayne and Avitesh, with Tiger lending his vocals. Punit Malhotra has directed the track, Paresh has done the choreography. Unbelievable is produced by Big Bang Music and will see Tiger dancing and singing to his own tunes for the first time. The full song will be out on September 22.