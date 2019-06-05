Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tiger Shroff Shares Throwback Pic on Mom Ayesha’s Birthday, See Here

Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff also took to her Instagram stories and posted a wish for her mom and dad, using the same image.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 5, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
Tiger Shroff Shares Throwback Pic on Mom Ayesha's Birthday, See Here
Image: Tiger Shroff/Instagram
Tiger Shroff is known for his commitment and dedication towards his family. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to celebrate his mother Ayesha Shroff’s birthday.

The Shroff family has another reason to celebrate as Ayesha and Jackie are also celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary today. Jackie married his long-time girlfriend Ayesha Dutt, a model who later became a film producer, on June 5, 1987.

Sharing a throwback picture of young Jackie and Ayesha Shroff, Tiger wrote, “Happiest birthday to the besttt mom ever love you most mama...and daddy, and happy anniversary! So lucky to have you two! @ayeshashroff @apnabhidu”

Ayesha Shroff replied to the picture with the comment, “Love you soooooooo much my son!!!!!” She also posted pictures from her birthday as well anniversary celebration on her Instagram stories."

Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff also took to her Instagram stories and posted a wish for her mom and dad, using the same image. She captioned it, “Happy Anniversary to the true OGS.”

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next seen in Baaghi 3 alongside his Baaghi co-actor Shraddha Kapoor.

