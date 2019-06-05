Tiger Shroff Shares Throwback Pic on Mom Ayesha’s Birthday, See Here
Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff also took to her Instagram stories and posted a wish for her mom and dad, using the same image.
Image: Tiger Shroff/Instagram
Tiger Shroff is known for his commitment and dedication towards his family. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to celebrate his mother Ayesha Shroff’s birthday.
The Shroff family has another reason to celebrate as Ayesha and Jackie are also celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary today. Jackie married his long-time girlfriend Ayesha Dutt, a model who later became a film producer, on June 5, 1987.
Sharing a throwback picture of young Jackie and Ayesha Shroff, Tiger wrote, “Happiest birthday to the besttt mom ever love you most mama...and daddy, and happy anniversary! So lucky to have you two! @ayeshashroff @apnabhidu”
Ayesha Shroff replied to the picture with the comment, “Love you soooooooo much my son!!!!!” She also posted pictures from her birthday as well anniversary celebration on her Instagram stories."
Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff also took to her Instagram stories and posted a wish for her mom and dad, using the same image. She captioned it, “Happy Anniversary to the true OGS.”
On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next seen in Baaghi 3 alongside his Baaghi co-actor Shraddha Kapoor.
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tiger Shroff Shares Throwback Pic on Mom Ayesha’s Birthday, See Here
- 'Don't Panic, We Found it': Assam Police on Twitter 'High' After Busting 500 Kg Cannabis
- Cricket World Cup to Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Roasts Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Trailer
- Jio Effect: Airtel Brings Back Rs 349 and Rs 399 Postpaid Plans; Has The ARPU Strategy Not Worked?
- World Environment Day: Nike’s Push for Sustainable Apparel and Running Shoes Relies on Smarter Tech
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s