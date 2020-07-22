Tiger Shroff Shares Throwback Video of 'Miscalculated Kick'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known for doing insane action sequences in his movies. The War star is trained in parkour and frequently shows off his amazing skills on social media by sharing videos.

However, in his latest post, Tiger reminisces the time when he landed incorrectly while practicing an aerial kick on a fellow trainee. In the clip that Tiger shared on Instagram, we can see him almost hitting the other person's face as he flies and does a cartwheel in the air, before landing his foot for impact. The point being, even Tiger is prone to committing mistakes.

Sharing the video of his imperfect landing while he practiced stunts in a gym, the Baaghi 3 actor wrote, "Horrible miscalculated kick to the face by me. Im' just lucky that my co actor nathan jones was such a cool guy or else i wouldn't have left that rehearsal in one piece (sic)." Take a look.

On the work front, Tiger will be shooting for Heropanti 2 next. The action film reunites him with director Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The first movie posters have been unveiled as fans eagerly await Tiger's next actioner.

Heropanti 2 is scheduled to release in July 2021.