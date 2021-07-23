Tiger Shroff Shares Video of His Impressive Preparation for Heropanti 2

​Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff never fails to impress his fans with his amazing looks, dance moves and fit body. He is an inspiration for all those people who are fitness freaks themselves. When it comes to work, the actor has given some fantastic action sequences in his films. Looks like Tiger is getting ready to give his fans another such treat. A few hours ago, the actor posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he is pumping his body up in a dressing room.

In the video, standing bare chested, the actor is looking simply hot doing bicep curls. While Tiger is working out, another person standing by his side is counting for him. In the caption of the post, Tiger has said that he is getting ready for some action after a while. With a hashtag saying Heropanti 2, the actor has got all his followers really excited. The comment section was filled with praises, emoticons and best wishes for the star and the film. Amongst all the wishes also came a special one from his father Jackie Shroff in which he blessed his boy.

Heropanti 2 is the sequel of Tiger’s debut film Heropanti with actress Kriti Sanon that was released in 2014. This time the handsome hunk will be seen with Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the sequel. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is scheduled to be released this year on December 3. Tiger was last seen in the film Baaghi 3 in 2020.

However, the actor always remains connected with his fans through social media. With a massive following of 30.7 million, the actor knows how to keep his fans entertained. His work out videos and training session videos are a massive hit. Anyone missing Tiger’s stunts on screen can visit his Instagram handle anytime. But good news is that the fans will soon get to see their favourite actor on the silver screen with the movie they have been eagerly waiting for.

