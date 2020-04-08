MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Tiger Shroff Shows Off His Chiseled Frame in This Throwback Image, Take a Look

Tiger Shroff Shows Off His Chiseled Frame in This Throwback Image, Take a Look

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is known to be one of the fittest actors in the industry, showed off his chiseled frame via a black and white throwback picture on Instagram.

Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff has been quite active on social media lately, giving glimpses of his indoor activities to fans.

The 30-year-old logged into his Instagram account to upload a jaw-dropping image where his abs look crisp and sharp. The B&W image shows Tiger stand amidst bushes as he poses for the camera. He is sporting a pair of sun-shades and sneakers while his pulled-up shorts define his leg muscles.

To caption his post, the War actor wrote, “Just another day in the jungle...”

View this post on Instagram

Just another day in the jungle...

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

A few days ago, the Heropanti actor shared a video of himself which is proof that he is missing his action deeds. Tiger, who has been spending time at home watching his favourite movies, admitted in his caption that he binged-watch all the Matrix movies, one after another.

Tiger even treated his fans by performing some breath-taking sequences after getting inspired by Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves. He captioned the video as, “Me after watching all three matrix movies back to back(sic.)”

Sharing a clip from his fitness regime, Tiger wrote, “My mom never let us play in the house when we were kids, guess this time she has no choice”.

On April 6, Tiger dropped the official video of the motivational song titled Muskurayega India.

He featured in the Akshay Kumar led initiative along with Vicky Kaushal, Rajkumar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, among others.

