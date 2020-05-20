Tiger Shroff Shows Off Insane Abs in New Pic, Ranveer Singh Comments 'Ten is the New Six'

One of the fittest actors in the film industry, Tiger Shroff never compromises on his workout regime, even during the lockdown. The Baaghi actor often shares videos of himself working out and photos as proof of his achievements.

The actor recently shared an amazing still flaunting a mindblowing set of 10-pack abs. The picture has the actor balancing his weight on one hand as he strikes a pose mid-air, showing off ripped muscles and insane abs.

The photo caught Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's attention who marveled at Tiger's achievement, saying, "Ten is the new six." Ranveer himself had shared a photo of his ripped body recently on Instagram.

Some comments from Tiger's fans and followers on the post are even more hilarious. Comedian Justsul said, "Last time I checked you had 8 packs which is close to impossible ...how do you have 10 now? Is it humanly even possible ? You could literally give me 4 packs and still be left with a 6 pack..."

His previous post was a video compilation of Tiger performing multiple somersaults. "Haven't felt the air up there in ages," captioned the video.

The post prior to that was a video of Tiger doing pull-ups, giving a good view of his muscular arms and back. Student of the Year 2 sirector Punit Malhotra commented, "Muscle ki dukaan. Killer."

