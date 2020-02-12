Baaghi 3 Song Dus Bahane 2.0: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor Try Hard to Recreate the Original's Charm

When the title track of the film Dus came out in 2005, it shot up to the top of music charts. One of the earliest hits of composer duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, the song was never just about the music. Part of its popular was also because it was an intelligently shot music video, in sync with the sleekness of the thriller movie.

You had the usual backup dancers in glittering costumes, a pole and all that, but the focus was on the onscreen bromance between Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan, and it managed to work, somehow. The film wasn't a hit, but the music definitely was, with Dus Bahane and its hook step taking the cake.

Cut to 2020, when the much-loved song has been recreated for the movie Baaghi 3. The setting of the video has completely changed. You have the film's stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor trying too hard to display their dancing skills against overwhelming backdrops.

The video will take you to snow-clad mountains and glitzy movie sets, making it look like just any other song-and-dance video you see in movies. The swag of the original has been completely done away with. None of the dance steps stay with you the way the original did.

The fact that the same composers have recreated the new song hardly makes a difference. The addition of a female voice (Tulsi Kumar) sounds way out of place.

Watch Dus Bahane 2.0 here:

Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, releases March 6, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.