Tiger Shroff Sings 'Theher Ja', Varun Dhawan Says 'Dil Khushi Kar Diya'

Action star Tiger Shroff crooned "Theher ja" from the film October and the film's lead actor and his friend Varun Dhawan is over the moon.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a video of Tiger singing the song. He is seen sporting sunglasses and a black shirt.

"This is one of my favourite songs from October. @tigerjackieshrofftuna dil khush kar diya bhidu #therja," Varun captioned the video.

Tiger took to the comment section and wrote: "Bhai ji kal ufc ka news de kar aap ne dil khush kar diya (You made me happy by giving me the news about UFC.)"

Tiger, son of actor Jackie Shroff, was last seen on screen in Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan. The third installment of the Baaghi franchise has opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.

Varun, who turned 33 last month, will next be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1. The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name that released in 1997 and was directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, who also calls the shots on the new version.

