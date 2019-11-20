Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tiger Shroff Sizzles in Throwback Beach Photoshoot, Wishes He Had a Beard Then

Tiger Shroff, who debuted in Bollywood with the 2014 film Heropanti with Kriti Sanon, posted a throwback photo of one of his first photoshoots ever and says he wished to have a beard then.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2019, 8:01 PM IST
Tiger Shroff might have established himself as a hardcore action hero, but it took him quite some time to establish the serious grown-man appearance that he has now. When he first debuted with the 2014 Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon, the actor still had very boyish looks despite his fit physique. The actor seems to be aware of this as he recently posted a throwback picture of himself from a very early photoshoot and took a dig at himself.

In the picture posted on Instagram, Tiger can be seen posing on a beach with water till his waist. The actor can be seen flexing a very fit body. He wrote, "Throwback to one of my first shoots ever...kaash thodi daadi bhi hoti," which meant that he hoped that he could have grown a beard at that time as well.

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram

Throwback to one of my first shoots ever...kaash thodi daadi bhi hoti🙈😜#backintheday #bachpan

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

The actor was last seen in War with Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, which went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2019 by crossing 300 crores. Tiger, who is a huge Hrithik Roshan fan himself, recently revealed his excitement that his biggest hit was with Roshan. "It's an absolute blessing that our film has been accepted widely and it's definitely going to be a special one forever because I got to do this with my hero my idol Hrithik Roshan who I aspire to be and who I am inspired by," he said, adding, "I am blessed that my first 200 is with such an amazing team."

He will be next seen in Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

