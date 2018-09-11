GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tiger Shroff Spills Beans on Baaghi 3 Release Date and His Action Film With Hrithik Roshan

Tiger Shroff is collaborating with Hrithik Roshan in the untitled project for the first time.

IANS

Updated:September 11, 2018, 9:49 AM IST
Actor Tiger Shroff, who was last seen onscreen in Baaghi 2 says he will start shooting for Yash Raj Films' untitled film along with Hrithik Roshan from October next month.

Tiger Shroff is collaborating with Hrithik Roshan in the untitled project for the first time. "I am huge fan of Hrithik sir. We have time for the release of the film. It will be released on October 2 next year," said Shroff.

He said they have shot for the introduction action scene involving him in the film. "It was quite challenging and we tried to do different kinds of action in it. I am waiting for October because then, we will start the first schedule of the film," he said.

When asked about Baaghi 3 release, he said, "We are thinking about April 20, let's see how it works out."

In the untitled project of Yash Raj Films, Hrithik plays Tiger's guru in the film, which the makers claim, will be a slick face-off thriller that is expected to be a visual spectacle.

It also stars Vaani Kapoor in lead role. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and it slated to release on next year's Gandhi Jayanti.
