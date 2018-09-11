English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tiger Shroff Spills Beans on Baaghi 3 Release Date and His Action Film With Hrithik Roshan
Tiger Shroff is collaborating with Hrithik Roshan in the untitled project for the first time.
Tiger Shroff is collaborating with Hrithik Roshan in the untitled project for the first time.
Loading...
Actor Tiger Shroff, who was last seen onscreen in Baaghi 2 says he will start shooting for Yash Raj Films' untitled film along with Hrithik Roshan from October next month.
Tiger Shroff is collaborating with Hrithik Roshan in the untitled project for the first time. "I am huge fan of Hrithik sir. We have time for the release of the film. It will be released on October 2 next year," said Shroff.
He said they have shot for the introduction action scene involving him in the film. "It was quite challenging and we tried to do different kinds of action in it. I am waiting for October because then, we will start the first schedule of the film," he said.
When asked about Baaghi 3 release, he said, "We are thinking about April 20, let's see how it works out."
In the untitled project of Yash Raj Films, Hrithik plays Tiger's guru in the film, which the makers claim, will be a slick face-off thriller that is expected to be a visual spectacle.
It also stars Vaani Kapoor in lead role. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and it slated to release on next year's Gandhi Jayanti.
Tiger Shroff is collaborating with Hrithik Roshan in the untitled project for the first time. "I am huge fan of Hrithik sir. We have time for the release of the film. It will be released on October 2 next year," said Shroff.
He said they have shot for the introduction action scene involving him in the film. "It was quite challenging and we tried to do different kinds of action in it. I am waiting for October because then, we will start the first schedule of the film," he said.
When asked about Baaghi 3 release, he said, "We are thinking about April 20, let's see how it works out."
In the untitled project of Yash Raj Films, Hrithik plays Tiger's guru in the film, which the makers claim, will be a slick face-off thriller that is expected to be a visual spectacle.
It also stars Vaani Kapoor in lead role. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and it slated to release on next year's Gandhi Jayanti.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marcus Rashford Gets England Back to Winning Ways Over Switzerland
- Spain Thrash World Cup Finalists Croatia 6-0 in UEFA Nations League
- Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Buys BMW G 310 R Motorcycle, Priced at Rs 2.99 Lakh
- WATCH | 'Beer Man' Alastair Cook Receives Fitting Farewell Gift From British Media
- 10 Years After Jazzy Launch, It is Time For Apple to Reboot The MacBook Air
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...