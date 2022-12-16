Tiger Shroff Takes Fitness Goals to Next Level as He Jogs Shirtless in Minus 7 Degrees

Tiger Shroff is a true blue action hero. Known for performing high-octane stunts and eye-pleasing action sequences, the actor exudes a certain kind of charisma when he is on the screen. With films like Heropanti and Baaghi under his belt, Tiger Shroff is also revered for his fitness and chiseled physique as nothing can stop him from hitting the gym and working on his body. Hence, the actor’s latest social media post is quite an interesting way of flaunting his physique as he takes things one notch higher.

Recently, the Student Of The Year 2 actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video which showcased the actor roaming nonchalantly shirtless in the freezing temperatures of minus seven degrees centigrade. While in one of the segments, he had a towel covering him, in a different sequence, Tiger can be seen taking a jog in his trackpants. Although, it is not clear where the clip was taken except that it’s snowfall there and Tiger is making the most of the cold weather. He wrote in the caption,

“-7 degrees cant keep up with me ❄️⚡️.”

Seeing the actors dedication for fitness, several celebs and fans came up with some compliments and hilarious comments. Ayesha Shroff wrote, “Soooo cuteeee Bonjarrrr(heart emojis)" Nikitin Dheer wrote, “Rocky 4 feels!" Rahul Dev said, “Uffff!". Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “Why is he torturing us like this?" Another one stated, “Please teach me this art. I am freezing in Pilani’s weather!!" Someone also wrote, “Thand be like ‘ye toh bohot zada garam hai. Isko kaise lag jaaun?'"

Tiger Shroff was previously said to be romantically involved with Disha Patani. Disha and Tiger had refrained from commenting on their alleged relationship and breakup. There were reports that the two called it quits after dating for six years but remained cordial and good friends, with no hard feelings involved.

