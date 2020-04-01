Tiger Shroff Talks About Baaghi 3 and How Its Business was Affected by Coronavirus Outbreak

Tiger Shroff's last release Baaghi 3 started off with a bang but was severely affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film, which ended up making Rs 93 crore at the box office was anticipated to make much more. Now, Tiger Shroff has opened up about it in a recent interview.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Tiger said,“I feel blessed and grateful that the film was accepted and loved by the masses and audiences. Considering we were and still are going through a world crisis, our audiences came out in large numbers until the theatres shut down. That really got me overwhelmed with their love for our film, but honestly at that point, for me the safety of our citizens was my primary thought. I couldn’t think or process anything of the film’s box office because the virus was spreading all over and the film in my head had already taken a back seat as it was important that people stayed indoors and were safe.”

“I am half disappointed because our hard work couldn’t reach it’s potential. However, I am satisfied because the bigger picture is the safety of our people and the government has made amazing decisions to follow that through. Let’s see, once the situation settles, perhaps we may re-release,” he further added.

Tiger will be collaborating with Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala again on Heropanti 2.

