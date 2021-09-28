Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 Gets New Release Date, Film to Clash With Ajay Devgn's Mayday

After the Maharashtra government decided to reopen theatres in October, a lot of filmmakers have been quick to grab dates to release their films on the big screen. Now the latest film to get a release date is Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria’s Heropanti 2, directed by Ahmad Khan. Two days back, the actor had taken to social media to announce that his film would release in cinemas on May 6, 2022, however, he surprised fans when he announced last evening that the film will have an advanced release. Heropanti 2 is not set to release on Eid next year, that is, April 29.

He took to Instagram to share a poster of the film and wrote, “Happy to announce that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath ❤️#sajidnadiadwala."

However, his film will be clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Mayday as it will also release on April 29. Apart from Devgn, the film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier this month, Tiger and Tara headed to London to shoot for the film to shoot some action sequences. In their month-long schedule, the team of Heropanti 2 will also shoot a couple of songs. The role of the antagonist in the action entertainer is being essayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will join the cast in London soon.

The sequel of the film, Heropanti, also marked Kriti Sanon’s Bollywood debut along with Tiger Shroff. Both of them will reunite for the film Ganapath which is eyeing a release in 2022. Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3.

