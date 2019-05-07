Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria’s New SOTY 2 Song Jatt Ludhiyane Da has Trendy Beats and Unusual Lyrics

A new song from Student of the Year 2 has been released. It features Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria's New SOTY 2 Song Jatt Ludhiyane Da has Trendy Beats and Unusual Lyrics
Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria on Student of the Year 2’s poster. (Image: Instagram/Tiger Shroff)
Tiger Shroff, who is headlining Student of the Year 2, took to social media on Tuesday to share the film’s latest song Jatt Ludhiyane Da.

Filmed on Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, the campus song has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar, and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev. It also has rap by Deane Sequeira, which has been written by Parry G.

Anvita Dutt, who has written it, tries too hard to make it sound cool and trendy but fails miserably at it. Sample the opening lines:

Zara zara si mehar tu kar de
Palat palat ke
Haan phir se aankhein sekungi
Bhadak bhadak ke
Lachak lachak ke
Palak jhapak ke
Nazron se photo kheechungi
Tujhko dekha jaagi dil mein
Feelings ye dobara
Aate waqt tu scenery hai toh
Jaate waqt nazaara

The 2.20-minute long video choreographed by Adil Shaikh doesn’t have anything new to offer. Jatt Ludhiyane Da comes shortly after Fakira, a romantic ballad filmed on Shroff and Panday. Sung by Sanam and Neeti Mohan, it followed The Hook Up Song featuring Shroff and Alia Bhatt.

SOTY 2's music album also has a festive number called Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan and a dancing track—The Jawaani Song--a rehash of Randhir Kapoor’s blockbuster track from his 1972 film Jawani Diwani.

The sequel to Karan Johar’s popular 2012 film that launched the acting careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, SOTY 2 marks Sutaria and Panday’s Bollywood debut. Directed by Puneet Malhotra and produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions, it is slated to release on May 10.

You can watch the song here:



Follow @News18Movies for more.
