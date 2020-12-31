Tiger Shroff Teases Hello 2021 YouTube Originals Virtual New Year Party

Spending New Years Eve at home this time? Here's something that could cheer you up. Tiger Shroff has dropped the teaser of Hello 2021, an YouTube Original comprising dance numbers you can party to while you countdown to the New Year. The full video will drop at 11pm, starting the countdown.

YouTube Originals will kick off the New Year with a worldwide party by chasing midnight around the globe with 'Hello 2021', a virtual New Year's Eve event bringing together 2020's most influential public figures, music artists and YouTube creators. The five-part celebration premieres December 31 in the US, UK, Korea, Japan and India, only on YouTube.

Tiger shared the teaser, which featured a remixed version of his song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from the film War. He captioned it, "Tiger Shroff - Bring in the new year with #Hello2021! Tonight at 11pm, only on YouTube! #YouTubeOriginals @YouTubeIndia."

Besides a performance from Tiger, the event will also feature Badshah, Dua Lipa, Zakir Khan, Jonita Gandhi, Benny Dayal, Aastha Gill and many more for a fun-filled New Year's Eve party. The actor had dropped a hint about this a few days back by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos.

Tiger is spending his New Years in Maldives with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. They are setting the internet on fire with their breath-taking pictures from the vacation. Although they haven’t shared any pictures together, their social media posts are proof that the rumoured couple are enjoying their vacation together.