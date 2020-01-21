Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Tiger Shroff's Birthday Wish for Sister Krishna, 'Don't Get Married Until You're 80'

Tiger Shroff, who is known to tease sister Krishna on social media, called her 'baby bro' and shared a super fit picture of the two of them on her birthday.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2020, 11:39 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Image Courtesy: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Even though Tiger and Krishna Shroff are always on top of each other when it comes to teasing on social media, there is no love lost between the siblings. On the occasion of Krishna's birthday, Tiger took to Instagram to express his love and admiration for his sister.

The picture shared by the Baaghi actor was from the duo's training for their Matrix Night Fight hosted in March 2019. In the caption, he encouraged his sister to "punch through whatever obstacles life throws" at her. He concluded the post by teasing Krishna asking her to not get married before the age of 80.

Tiger is known for often teasing Krishna about her relationship with Eban Hyams. In December last year, he had taken a dig at one of her Instagram posts with her boyfriend. Krishna had shared a picture of them together, and Tiger had immediately commented on the picture saying, "Eban...poor guy."

Read: Krishna Shroff Expresses Love for Boyfriend Eban Hyams, Tiger Calls Him 'Poor Guy'

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently filming for Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 which is slated to release on March 6, less than a week after the actor's birthday on March 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram