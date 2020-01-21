Tiger Shroff's Birthday Wish for Sister Krishna, 'Don't Get Married Until You're 80'
Tiger Shroff, who is known to tease sister Krishna on social media, called her 'baby bro' and shared a super fit picture of the two of them on her birthday.
Image Courtesy: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Even though Tiger and Krishna Shroff are always on top of each other when it comes to teasing on social media, there is no love lost between the siblings. On the occasion of Krishna's birthday, Tiger took to Instagram to express his love and admiration for his sister.
The picture shared by the Baaghi actor was from the duo's training for their Matrix Night Fight hosted in March 2019. In the caption, he encouraged his sister to "punch through whatever obstacles life throws" at her. He concluded the post by teasing Krishna asking her to not get married before the age of 80.
Tiger is known for often teasing Krishna about her relationship with Eban Hyams. In December last year, he had taken a dig at one of her Instagram posts with her boyfriend. Krishna had shared a picture of them together, and Tiger had immediately commented on the picture saying, "Eban...poor guy."
Read: Krishna Shroff Expresses Love for Boyfriend Eban Hyams, Tiger Calls Him 'Poor Guy'
On the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently filming for Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 which is slated to release on March 6, less than a week after the actor's birthday on March 2.
