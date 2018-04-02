English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tiger Shroff Thanks Fans For Showering Love on Baaghi 2
Tiger Shroff has thanked his fans profusely for putting in a good word about his latest action film Baaghi 2, which has minted over Rs 70 crore in its opening week.
Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff has thanked his fans profusely for putting in a good word about his latest action film Baaghi 2, which has minted over Rs 70 crore in its opening week.
Tiger took to Twitter to thank his fans for the support for him and the team, via a video.
In the video, he said: "Hi everyone, I just wanted to thank you all for all the love and support you've given me and the whole team of 'Baaghi 2'... I can't thank you enough. It just feels so surreal and I feel like I'm still dreaming because this was really something that I could never even dream of in my wildest dreams or even dare to dream of."
He said he was "speechless", but went on to express gratitude to fans, friends and family for "just showing all of your love".
Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2, which released last week, collected Rs 25.10 crore on its opening day, according to the makers. With collections to the tune of Rs 20.40 crore and Rs 27.60 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, its total collection has amounted to Rs 73.60 crore.
