Tiger Shroff Thanks Paparazzi For Pictures As He 'Ran Out of Insta Material'

Actor Tiger Shroff might have been entertaining his fans with throwback pictures and videos on social media ever since the lockdown started, but in his own words, he has now run out of the 'Instagram material.' The actor thanked paparazzi for sneakily taking his pictures at his house and posting them on his feed.

In the hazy picture, a shirtless Tiger can be seen talking on the phone and standing by a car. The picture, which is zoomed in, shows the Baaghi actor sporting a messy-haired look. The actor captioned it, "Papp ninjas got me good. thanks for this one guys. Ran out of insta material."

Tiger recently took to instagram to share an adorable video of rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani's birthday. "Three waffles and pancakes later. Happy birthday, rockstar," he wrote and added the red heart emoji to the post.

"Thank you, superstar," read Disha's comment.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Heropanti 2, to be directed by his Baaghi 3 helmer Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021.

