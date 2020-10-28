Tiger Shroff to Collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala for Baaghi 4 After Heropanti 2: Report

Actor Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala have had multiple successful collaborations ever since the former's debut in Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon. The duo will next work on the film's sequel Heropanti 2, which will be directed by Ahmed Khan.

However, according to latest reports, post the film, they will also work on Baaghi 4. A source quoted in Pinkvilla said, "Tiger Shroff is a symbol of fierce strength and immense hard work. His originality and his commitment to carrying death-defying action sequences has made him the new age action star. Now, with Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4, Sajid and Tiger's power duo will team up for a total of six times. They have locked the script of both and if all goes well, Tiger will have as many as three big releases in 2021."

The publication mentioned that Baaghi 4 will be the biggest film of the franchise. Tiger will reportedly be shooting in 25 countries. Ahmed Khan will return as the director. He will also reportedly design the action sequences of the film, like he did in Baaghi 2 and 3.

Tiger took to Instagram stories to share a picture with Nadiadwala and Khan. He captioned it, "#Heropanti2" and #Baaghi4.

Take a look:

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter to confirm the same. He tweeted, "THE #BAAGHI TEAM IS BACK... #TigerShroff, producer #SajidNadiadwala and director #AhmedKhan reunite for #Baaghi4... Shoot starts this Dec... #Ahmed has directed #Baaghi2 and #Baaghi3 in the #Baaghi franchise. #WardaNadiadwala."

They have also worked in three installments of the Baaghi franchise. The latest one, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande had released on March 6, 2020 a week before the Covid-19 lockdown was implemented. The film suffered the losses due to the pandemic.

Apart from this, Tiger will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Rambo starring Sylvester Stallone.