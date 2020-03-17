Tiger Shroff to Recreate Mithun Chakraborty's Disco Dancer, Shares First Look poster

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has announced his upcoming song I’m A Disco Dancer 2.0. The track is a remake of popular '80s song Disco Dancer. He has revealed the release date on Instagram with the first look poster.

The original song featured Mithun Chakraborty and was sung by Bappi Lahiri. Meanwhile, the remix has been sung by Benny Dayal while music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman has produced the new version.

“Getting the disco Groove back - 2.0 style! I am a Disco Dancer 2.0. Dropping on Wednesday 18th March. Stay tuned!,” the Baaghi 3 actor wrote.

On Tuesday, the War actor shared another visual, with the caption, “Disco mode on! I Am A Disco Dancer - 2.0. Dropping tomorrow”.

The video will also star Kannada movie actor Akanksha Sharma. The newbie shared a glimpse of her look on Instagram, with the caption, “D.I.S.C.O comes out tom!!@tigerjackieshroff dancing with you was thrilling, nerve-racking and a big big learning”.

The actress earlier shared a short rehearsal video on Tiger’s birthday.

While more details about the song are awaited, fans can check the video on YouTube on March 18.

