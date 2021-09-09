Tiger Shroff to Shoot Grand Action Sequence in London for Heropanti 2

Actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are headed to London to shoot for Ahmed Khan’s ‘Heropanti 2’. Once the cast and crew complete their mandatory quarantine period, they are all set to kick start an action-packed schedule. According to a news portal, Tiger will be performing a grand action sequence at the Ipswich railway station in the coming week. The actor has been prepped big for the stunt scenes. In their month-long schedule, the team of Heropanti 2 will also shoot a couple of songs. The role of the antagonist in the action entertainer is being essayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will join the cast in London soon.

Recently, Tiger garnered headlines as he bought a lavish property in Mumbai. The actor gifted the sprawling apartment to his parents, Ayesha Shroff and Jackie Shroff. Tiger shifted to his new home, which is located in Khar, along with his parents and sister Krishna Shroff. The interiors of this lavish property have been done mainly by Ayesha Shroff and John Abraham’s brother Alan Abraham. Revealing details about the same, Krishna Shroff said in an interview that her mother was extremely occupied with the new house for the last three-four months. “She shut us away from how she was doing up the interiors and then suddenly one day announced that we need to move bag and baggage,” Krishna shared.

Apart from enjoying the vibe in the new house, she said that it is an emotional feeling about Tiger owning such a great property.

Though Tiger is currently busy filming for Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2, he has two more projects in the pipeline. Along with another project with Ahmed in the form of Baaghi 4, the actor has been roped in for a new action franchise titled Ganapath, which will be directed by Vikas Bahl.

